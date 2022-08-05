Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. 131,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

