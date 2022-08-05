Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 3,467 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $144.40. 29,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,871. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

