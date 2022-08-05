Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. 121,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,948. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.