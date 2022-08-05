Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,979 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after acquiring an additional 819,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,533,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,175,000 after acquiring an additional 276,071 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.81. 67,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

