Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,266 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 392,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 553,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,998,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 289,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 175,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

TIP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

