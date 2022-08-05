Lake Street Financial LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $255.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

