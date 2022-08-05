Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,484 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 1.59% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,826. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

