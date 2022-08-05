Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $395.62. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.65 and its 200 day moving average is $416.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

