Lake Street Capital Boosts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $225.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.60.

GTLS opened at $195.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.91.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

