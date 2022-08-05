Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Lowered to $308.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $312.00 to $308.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

LH opened at $252.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average is $256.55. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

