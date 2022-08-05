Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

