Kuai Token Price Down 0% This Week (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.43 million and $377,321.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,651.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032561 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

