Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Koppers stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,983. The stock has a market cap of $498.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.80. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Koppers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 143.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $969,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

