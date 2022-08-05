KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $697,514 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

