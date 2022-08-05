Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 24,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 346,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of $911.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.