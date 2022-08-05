Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 24,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 346,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %
The company has a market cap of $911.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
