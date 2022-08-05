Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $15.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.