Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

KMI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 230,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,630,062. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

