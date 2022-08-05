Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kforce has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26.

Insider Activity

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 45.18%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

