Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,680 ($32.84) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KWS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.27) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday.

Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 31.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,673.32 ($32.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,338.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,322 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,356.41. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($41.24).

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Ross King Graham acquired 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($26.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($121,895.98).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

