KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

