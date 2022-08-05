KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $21.94 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of WLK opened at $92.96 on Friday. Westlake has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,918. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $7,770,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

