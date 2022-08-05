KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for STERIS in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

STERIS Trading Up 2.5 %

STE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

STERIS stock opened at $207.99 on Friday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

