Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.87 and last traded at $105.87. Approximately 6,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.50.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.11.
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
