Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €685.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($706.19) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €685.00 ($706.19) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($721.65) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($664.95) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, June 17th. HSBC set a €600.00 ($618.56) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €717.00 ($739.18) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

EPA:KER opened at €556.40 ($573.61) on Monday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($238.51) and a one year high of €417.40 ($430.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €509.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €549.34.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

