KCCPAD Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $449.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00625324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars.

