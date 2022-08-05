KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

