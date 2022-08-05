KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.65 EPS.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.92. 1,058,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

