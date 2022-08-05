Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

