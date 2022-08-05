Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

