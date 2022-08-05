Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,151 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

