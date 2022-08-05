Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 151,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.