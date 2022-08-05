Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $526.57 million and $53.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00009400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00105329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00260774 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000146 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 245,813,405 coins and its circulating supply is 243,329,031 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

