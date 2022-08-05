JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 502,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 272,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,463,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,289 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

