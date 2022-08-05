JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.89 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 6,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 111,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000.

