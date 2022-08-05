JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:JPE opened at GBX 965.50 ($11.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,303.33. JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 896.25 ($10.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.72). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 946.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 979.53.
About JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth
