JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anglo American Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.