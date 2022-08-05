JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €126.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($129.90) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($193.81) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €196.00 ($202.06) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($139.18) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($159.79) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €188.00 ($193.81) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €151.10 ($155.77) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €117.80 ($121.44) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($192.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €150.00 and its 200-day moving average is €148.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

