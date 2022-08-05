JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.81). Approximately 31,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 44,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.75 ($0.82).

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.50.

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

