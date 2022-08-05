Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading Up 0.6%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.98 and last traded at C$4.93. 7,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 554,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Journey Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$45.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

