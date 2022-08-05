Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

JCI traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $54.86. 129,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.