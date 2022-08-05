JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

FROG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,236. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.49.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,402.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock worth $588,703. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in JFrog by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

