JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.91.

JELD opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.21. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 201,578 shares of company stock worth $2,767,487 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $20,209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

