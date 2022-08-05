Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Compugen has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

