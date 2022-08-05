Jeanette Sellers Sells 974 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20.

On Thursday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 259,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 0.82. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in nCino by 0.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in nCino by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

