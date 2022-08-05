JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €16.60 ($17.11) to €13.80 ($14.23) in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.14) to €16.90 ($17.42) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of JCDecaux from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.74) to €16.90 ($17.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.68.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

