JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.65

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCDXF. UBS Group dropped their price target on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.74) to €16.90 ($17.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue cut JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($17.11) to €13.80 ($14.23) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

