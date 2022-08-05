Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock worth $7,949,626 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

