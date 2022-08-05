Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.
Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock worth $7,949,626 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
