Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 26,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 45,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Japan Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$55.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.

Japan Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.