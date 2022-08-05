Jade Currency (JADE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108,913.00

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $315,421.39 and $108,913.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 201.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00619438 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014954 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Jade Currency
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Jade Currency
Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.