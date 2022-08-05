Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $271.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.69.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

